Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 began in 1968, but it could have been ripped from the headlines of today and the streets of America right now. A new Netflix movie in which Aaron Sorkin recounts this true story couldn't be more relevant.

Despite the 60s hair and old-fashioned outfits, the first trailer for the forthcoming film feels bang-up-to-date as protestors face heavily armed police officers and an even more brutal legal system -- watch the trailer here:

The Trial of the Chicago 7 release date is Oct. 16, streaming on Netflix.

The cast is nothing short of astonishing: Sorkin has recruited Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, Sacha Baron Cohen, Thomas Middleditch, William Hurt and newly-crowned Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.