CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series X preorder Tesla Battery Day Second stimulus check Bose Sleepbuds 2 Microsoft buys Bethesda Nikola's Trevor Milton steps down PS5 preorders

Trial of the Chicago 7 trailer: Protestors vs police in Aaron Sorkin drama

A heavyweight cast and a chillingly relevant story of civil unrest power what looks like a fascinating true story from Netflix.

Listen
- 00:44
trial-chicago-7-netflix-sorkin-c7-04035r

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a star-studded courtroom drama coming to Netflix.

 Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 began in 1968, but it could have been ripped from the headlines of today and the streets of America right now. A new Netflix movie in which Aaron Sorkin recounts this true story couldn't be more relevant.

Despite the 60s hair and old-fashioned outfits, the first trailer for the forthcoming film feels bang-up-to-date as protestors face heavily armed police officers and an even more brutal legal system -- watch the trailer here:

The Trial of the Chicago 7 release date is Oct. 16, streaming on Netflix.

The cast is nothing short of astonishing: Sorkin has recruited Eddie RedmayneFrank LangellaJeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-LevittMark RylanceMichael KeatonSacha Baron CohenThomas MiddleditchWilliam Hurt and newly-crowned Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos