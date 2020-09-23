Netflix

The story behind The Trial of the Chicago 7 began in 1968, but it could have been ripped from the headlines of today and the streets of America right now. A new Netflix movie in which Aaron Sorkin recounts this true story couldn't be more relevant.

Despite the '60s hair and old-fashioned outfits, the first trailer for the forthcoming film feels bang-up-to-date as protesters face heavily armed police officers and an even more brutal legal system -- watch the trailer here:

The Trial of the Chicago 7 release date is Oct. 16, streaming on Netflix. It's intended to premiere in select theaters at some point before the end of September.

Netflix dropped the trailer on the same day that prosecutors in Louisville, Kentucky, are expected to announce whether police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in her home will be charged. The killing of Taylor in March and of George Floyd in May sparked a wave of outrage and protest across the country.

The cast is nothing short of astonishing: Sorkin has recruited Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, Sacha Baron Cohen, Thomas Middleditch, William Hurt and newly crowned Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.