Toy Story 5 isn't planned, but it 'wouldn't surprise' star Tom Hanks

Pixar

Toy Story 4 hasn't even opened yet, so is it too early to talk about the possibility of a fifth film in the popular Pixar series? It's never too early with this blockbuster franchise.

"No one is planning on (Toy Story 5)," actor Tom Hanks, who voices Woody the sheriff, told British site LadBible. "But I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere two and a half years from now, someone has this kernel of an idea that could become it."

That's fair. After all, back when Toy Story 3 came out in 2010, director Lee Unkrich told the New Orleans Times-Picayune there were no plans for Toy Story 4, and now here we are. Toy Story 4 already has a "universal acclaim" tag on CNET sister site Metacritic and a 100% "guaranteed fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hanks thinks it's a good thing there's not an established assembly line of Toy Story movies.

"I think there is a strength in saying, 'This is as far as we've been able to go and we don't see anything else coming after that,'" he said in the interview. "Because otherwise it ends up being some inorganic approach to something that has been very, very organic."