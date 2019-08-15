Toy Story 4 tops $1 billion at the global box office

Disney/Pixar

To record box office numbers, and beyond! Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the talking toys from Toy Story 4 crossed the $1 billion mark on Wednesday, earning an estimated $1,001.7 million worldwide.

The impressive score is nothing new to Pixar. Toy Story 4 is the fourth Pixar film to reach that mark, joining Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and 2010's Toy Story 3.

Toy Story 4 is now the eighth biggest animated movie of all time worldwide, and it hasn't even opened in Germany and Scandinavia yet. Domestically, it's earned $421.8 million and it's currently the No. 5 top-earning animated film ever.