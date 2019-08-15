CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Toy Story 4 tops $1 billion at the global box office

Woody and Buzz aren't just playing around.

bonnie

Bonnie and Forky from Toy Story 4 are raking it in at the box office.

 Disney/Pixar

To record box office numbers, and beyond! Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the talking toys from Toy Story 4 crossed the $1 billion mark on Wednesday, earning an estimated $1,001.7 million worldwide.

More on Pixar

The impressive score is nothing new to Pixar. Toy Story 4 is the fourth Pixar film to reach that mark, joining Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and 2010's Toy Story 3. 

Toy Story 4 is now the eighth biggest animated movie of all time worldwide, and it hasn't even opened in Germany and Scandinavia yet. Domestically, it's earned $421.8 million and it's currently the No. 5 top-earning animated film ever.

Next Article: The Sega Genesis Mini tries to out-Nintendo Nintendo in the retro console game