Toy Fair 2019: Power Rangers Lightning Collection adds Lord Zedd and more

Hasbro is officially unveiling more of its Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures at Toy Fair 2019 Saturday, which is highlighted by a recreation of a fearsome Power Rangers villain.

Lord Zedd is among several figures unveiled as part of the line's first wave, joining the previously announced White Ranger Tommy Oliver.

This first wave, launching this spring, will also include the Shadow Ranger from 2005's Power Rangers S.P.D. and Red Ranger Tyler Navarro from the 2015 and 2016 Power Rangers Dino Charge series.

Each of these figures are available for preorder starting Saturday on Amazon, and will cost $20. Swappable heads and other accessories are also included with each of the Power Rangers figures.

Hasbro also revealed an early look at its second Lightning Collection wave, set to go on sale this fall. That first figure is Red Ranger Devon Daniels from the upcoming Power Rangers Beast Morphers series, which will be the first TV series in the franchise to debut under Hasbro's ownership of the franchise.

The Lightning Collection is similar to the Black Series of figures Hasbro makes for Star Wars, in that actors and other source material are scanned in order to create a realistic figure.

Want to know more about every Power Rangers series ever? Check out our explainer here, and keep checking back to CNET for more coverage at Toy Fair 2019.

