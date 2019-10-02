Toxic Twitch chat was one reason Fortnite star Ninja moved to Microsoft Mixer

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Jessica Blevins, the manager and wife of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, has given some insight as to why the Fortnite gamer made the jump from Twitch to Microsoft's Mixer platform on Aug. 1. The combination of a long contract negotiation and toxic chat reportedly led Ninja to move to another streaming platform after growing his fame on Twitch.

In an interview with Business Insider published on Wednesday, Blevins says Twitch didn't make things easy for the pro gamer, who amassed more than 14 million followers on the platform. A contract with Twitch would limit the licensing deals Ninja could sign, Blevins said, and there was also the growing problem of Twitch chat.

"I could tell, as his wife, the last few months on Twitch, he just didn't seem like the Ninja that I knew," Blevins told Business Insider. "He didn't seem as enthusiastic, as loud, as hyped up about wins and motivated to stream. It really seemed like he was kind of losing himself and his love for streaming."

Since his move to Mixer, Ninja's channel has attracted more than 2.3 million subscribers. Twitch decided to keep Ninja's channel up after the move and used it to promote other Fortnite streamers. On Aug. 11, however, a renegade stream on Twitch said it was playing Fortnite but in reality was showing pornography. Ninja took to Twitter to say he was "disgusted" over what happened. Twitch has since removed his channel from the platform.

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.