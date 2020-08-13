Tom Holland is a sinner and Robert Pattinson is a preacher in the trailer for The Devil All the Time, a new backwoods gothic movie coming to Netflix in September.

Holland and Pattinson are the stars of rival Marvel and DC superhero movies -- or at least they will be once The Batman comes out. For now though, they appear as enemies in the small town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, where sinister characters carry their sins across generations from World War II to Vietnam.

The heavyweight cast also includes Bill Skarsgård, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Riley Keough and Sebastian Stan. Antonio Campos directs, adapting Donald Ray Pollock's novel. The Devil All the Time streams on Netflix Sept. 16.