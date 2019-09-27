Spider-Man's 5 best Marvel Cinematic Universe moments

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man's not done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. On Friday, Marvel and Sony announced that producer Kevin Feige, aka Mr. Marvel Movies these days, will return to produce another Spider-Man movie, to be released July 16, 2021.

That's great news for fans who love how the actor who currently plays Spidey, Tom Holland, fits seamlessly into the flow of the Marvel films. Sony owns the cinematic rights to the character, but had been operating under a deal with Disney-owned Marvel that expired with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. But now we know that Marvel and Sony will make one more picture to tie up loose ends from Spidey's story, and that he'll also appear in a future Marvel Studios film, according to a joint release from the studios.

After that, who knows? Only Doctor Strange can see the future. But for now, let's swing through some of Holland's best Spidey moments from the MCU days. (Yes, we're including the two Spider-Man standalone films, which come from Sony but were co-produced with Marvel and are just crawling with Avenger DNA.)

Underoos!

Every American kid who lived through the 1970s and 1980s remembers Underoos, character-patterned "underwear that's fun to wear." It probably wasn't the coolest nickname for Iron Man to give Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, but when Iron Man calls him into battle with the new nickname, it's pretty funny. And Spidey grabbing Cap's iconic shield (and later gushing about what a fan he is) only cements that the new kid's not kidding around. Welcome to the MCU, Spider-Man.

'That's not a hug'

Peter's not an Avenger, Tony warns in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but if he keeps on keeping on, he might be able to go on another, uh, retreat, as Peter cheerfully dubs the Avengers missions. And then he reaches over to let him out of the car, confusing Peter. It's not a hug, though. They're not there yet.

'I don't feel so good'

Stock up on extra-ply Kleenex for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Since everyone who cares has seen it, we can spoil the fact that Thanos turns half of our heroes into dust in the wind. But no one's presumed death is sadder than Peter Parker's. A baby-faced Holland plays a completely credible teenager as he flails against the inevitable, with father figure Tony Stark helpless for once. We don't feel so good either.

'This is nice'

Spider-Man lives to web-sling again. In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Thanos' snap is reversed, and Peter Parker comes skipping over to Iron Man to pour out what happened to him since that five-years-ago moment. He's surprised when Tony Stark can't help but hug him, but it's a precious moment, and we don't mean the sappy little statue kind.

'I'm too busy doing your job'

In 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Parker and pals go on a European vacation. But before they go, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man helps out the cops by webbing up some bad guys in NYC. One of them asks him the question that's been hanging over the webslinger ever since he lost Tony Stark, saying, "You gonna be the next Iron Man now?" But Parker doesn't let the reminder of his mentor bring him down, snarking back, "Well, no, I don't have time, I'm too busy doing your job." Just one New Yorker jawing at another, Big Apple-style, and it's a nice Spidey moment.

Originally published Sept. 5.

Update, Sept. 27: Adds news of the new Spider-Man MCU film.