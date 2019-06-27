Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal dress as Roxbury Guys at Spider-Man premiere

Jay Maidment

Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal traded in the usual red carpet couture for outfits that referenced Saturday Night Live's Roxbury Guys nightclub characters made famous in the '90s by comedians Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan.

While attending the Hollywood premiere for their Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home on Wednesday, Holland and Gyllenhaal dressed in shiny blue and maroon dress suits. Gyllenhaal even wore a gold chain.

Fans on social media were quick to spot the pop culture reference.

"Actually he looks like he can be one of the Roxbury guys," fan @Tombot33 tweeted on Thursday.

"Please tell me this was planned," @BubblyMediaGirl tweeted.

This isn't the first time the actors have subtly (or accidentally) paid homage to A Night at the Roxbury characters. They also showed up last week at The Graham Norton Show wearing shiny suits, complete with a gold necklace on Gyllenhaal.

Neither Holland or Gyllenhaal have admitted to dressing like the Roxbury Guys on purpose, so it could just be an accidental fashion trend. But here's hoping the actors are planning a Roxbury Guys movie reboot.