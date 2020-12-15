Tom Cruise yells at people not following COVID guidelines on Mission: Impossible set

Paramount Pictures

If you want to stay on actor Tom Cruise's good side, be sure to pay close attention to any COVID guidelines while filming on his movie sets.

Audio has leaked of Cruise laying down the law on the set of the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie, admonishing anyone not following COVID regulations during production.

"If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it -- and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," Cruise is heard saying. "We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone."

The outburst happened when Cruise apparently spotted two of the crew stood less than a meter (3 feet) away from each other at a computer screen at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, according to various reports on Tuesday.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us because they believe in us and what we're doing. " Cruise can be heard saying in audio obtained by The Sun. "I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise is so invested in making sure COVID rules are followed while filming that he personally paid around $671,207 (£500,000) for the movie's cast and crew to isolate on an old cruise ship.

There's precedent for his concern. Mission: Impossible 7 has already been hit with multiple COVID-related delays as cast and crew film around Europe, including an incident where 150 extras weren't allowed to come in to shoot scenes in Venice after a COVID outbreak.

The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021 -- provided there aren't any further delays.

Paramount Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.