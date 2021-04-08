Tobii's Eye Tracker 5 brings enhanced immersion to PC gaming

Intuitive controls can make or break most games, especially on a PC where you may need to learn a fairly complex mouse and keyboard control system. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 hopes to make PC games easier to control by making use of your head and eye movements to correlate with your character.

The $229 device is on the more expensive side, but takes advantage of increasing eye tracking support in PC games like in Star Citizen, in which you get to naturally look around to check your ship's surroundings. The immersion boost provided is massive, making dogfights against pirates and narrowly avoiding asteroids way smoother for me -- although to be fair crashing into asteroids in that game is still quite prevalent for me.

Adventures games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Shadow of the Tomb Raider also fully support the device, in which your head can control the in-game camera while your eyes can help aim weapons instead of using your mouse cursor.

Even popular online game League of Legends makes use of the eye tracker in combination with Mobalytics software to track competitive player's bad habits in the game, creating patterns of data that can be ideally used for improvement. The tracking software even lets you know during a replay of a match what you were looking at onscreen at any given moment, letting you discover where exactly you might have missed an important cue.

The Tobii isn't the only head tracking hardware out there for PC gaming, DIY options out there exist but require wearing a physical item on your head in combination with an certain webcams that can see infrared to get a similar effect. Meanwhile the Tobii also works with players who wear glasses and it's also useful in the dark.