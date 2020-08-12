TikTok Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands Netflix variety special

Enlarge Image Courtesy Netflix

Alec Baldwin isn't the only comedian out there who can imitate President Donald Trump. Comedian and author Sarah Cooper went viral this spring and summer thanks to TikTok videos of her lip-syncing to audio of Trump, and now she's landed a Netflix comedy special. Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine will premiere this fall, Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix described Cooper's show as "a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects," noting that she "will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans."

Natasha Lyonne will direct the special, with Maya Rudolph, Lyonne and Cooper among the executive producers.

Cooper's "How to Medical" video, released in April, has more than 22 million views.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

How to person woman man camera tv pic.twitter.com/rcQC4sxmLX — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Cooper guest-hosted talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Cooper is the author of 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.