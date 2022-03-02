TikTok Live to Feature Hour-Long Sketch Comedy Show, 'Stapleview'

TikTok

TikTok has assembled a cast of TikTokers to star in its first fully produced sketch comedy show on TikTok Live. Called Stapleview, the show will premiere Thursday on a dedicated channel on TikTok Live, according to a report from Deadline.

The show will be created and executive produced by Sam Grey, executive producer of war comedy-drama Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and comedy Brother Nature. It's described as "a modern take on sketch comedy and variety show formats featuring a collection of popular individual content creators," according to Deadline.

The stars of Stapleview have amassed 7 million followers between them, and include Gray Fagan (who has a TikTok following of more than 4 million as @Graysworld), Grace Reiter, Jane Wickline, DaMya Gurley, Sarah Coffey, Dylan Adler and Sydney Battle.

Stapleview will stream weekly, run for 40-60 minutes and include "segments, sketches, musical bits and other material." Comedy Bang! Bang! director Stoney Sharp is also executive producing. Reggie Henke (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, The Eric Andre Show) will serve as head writer and producer.