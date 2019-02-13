CNET también está disponible en español.

Brand new Lego Movie 2 toy sets revealed before New York Toy Fair

The new sets include Space Palace, Sparkle Spa and Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch as seen in Lego Movie 2.

Build Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch Mech as scene in Lego Movie 2.

When a film is all about Lego like Lego Movie 2 it's bound to inspire plenty of Lego kits. Previously, we've seen the whopping 3,000-piece Apocalypseburg set, and now there are more sets on the way.

Lego Group announced on Tuesday, in advance of its presence at New York Toy Fairthree new Lego Movie 2 sets. The new sets include Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch Mech, Queen Watevra's "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace and Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa. 

Fans can build Emmet's Triple-Decker Couch Mech as seen in Lego Movie 2. The 322-piece Lego set retails for $30 (around £23, AU$42). The couch set comes with various figures including Emmet, Sweet Mayhem and a brand new Unikitty as Rampage Kitty figure.

Queen Watevra's "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace.

Queen Watevra's "So-Not-Evil" Space Palace, which has 995 pieces, retails for $100 (around £78, AU$140). 

The bubble-looking Space Palace set includes minifigures for Bachelor Batman, Celeste, Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi and the Royal Guard. The multi-level palace set also features a rotating top section with a detachable rocket plus opening pods. There's even a smoothie maker and a DJ booth.

The 691-piece Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa Lego set retails for $70 (around £54, AU$98), and comes with figures for Benny, Washed-out Wyldstyle, Balthazar, Unikitty, Flaminga, Eight, Archimedes and Balthazar vampire bat.

Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa

The Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa also has revolving wall for Balthazar to transform into a vampire bat -- plus a hot tub, a massage table and more.

All three sets will be available in stores this spring.

