Thor: Ragnarok and more merry Marvel content lands online

Marvel Studios

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Thor: Ragnarok just landed on Netflix. The film takes place around the same time as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to Thor's producer, Brad Winderbaum.

Plus, the newest Marvel TV show is up on Hulu -- the first episode of Cloak and Dagger is available to stream. Where does it fit in the greater Disney-Marvel universe? Find out how to watch every Marvel movie and TV show in the perfect order here.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced the sixth season of Orange is the New Black is headed online on July 27. Also, a streaming service called BroadwayHD picked up a bunch of Cirque Du Soleil shows, if you want to enjoy stage performances from the convenience of your own phone.



Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Stream the adventures of Thor, Hulk and Wolverine this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for June 2018

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)