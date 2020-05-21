Get Civilization VI, a $60 game, free from Epic

Steam

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic has really outdone itself. The freebie is Sid Meier's Civilization VI, the latest game in the long-running series (Sid Meier's Civilization debuted in 1991).

This is a franchise with staying power, thanks to both strong gameplay and a dedicated fanbase. Civ 6 was released in 2016, and is still a fan favorite -- in GameSpot's review of the game, reviewer Scott Butterworth said, "Civ 6 has a few rough edges, but they're pushed far into the periphery by spectacular strategic depth and intricate interlocking nuances. Any frustrations I experienced were immediately eclipsed by my desire to continue playing. Just one more turn, every turn, forever." It earned a solid 9 on a 10-point scale. And while the game still routinely sells for $60, you can get anytime between now and next Thursday, May 28, when it's replaced by a new free game.

There's a huge amount of gameplay in Civ 6, both as a single-player and multiplayer game. It is a deep, well-rounded strategy game with multiple ways to evolve your empire, whether it's through culture, religion, science or conquest. And this game is still being expanded; you can grab expansions like the at the same time that you pick up your free core game (or upgrade later).

Oh, one other thing: Epic appears to now require your account to have two-factor authentication enabled to get these free games. If your account isn't set up with 2FA, Epic will prompt you to do that before you can download Civilization VI. It's a good idea anyway and takes just a few minutes to do.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

