This top-rated KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer is on sale for $35

I recently learned that you can make amazing homemade ice cream by combining a can of sweetened condensed milk with a bowl of whipped heavy cream. (Here's one example.) Want to try it yourself? You'll want an electric hand-mixer, ideally one that won't make you deaf after a few minutes at high speed. (I'm looking at you, current Hamilton Beach mixer.)

Here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Target has the , $15 off the regular price. It's available in snazzy Empire Red and a couple other colors. Shipping is free if you hit the $35 mark (so add just one more item to your cart), or you can opt for free in-store pickup.

This is and as well, and with a couple additional color choices available from both. Again, you have to hit $35 if you want free shipping. Best Buy also has the in-store pickup option (where available), but Walmart does not.

This mixer is about as simple as they come, with just two standard beaters included. (You can purchase whisk and dough-hook attachments separately if you like.)

The key thing to know: This model has a 4.6- or 4.7-star average rating across the three stores, the scores coming from thousands of buyers. At $50, this is a crazy-popular mixer. At $35, it's just that much better.

Two popular Vizio soundbars are deeply discounted at Costco

If you're watching Hamilton on Disney Plus right now (and you should be, because it's freaking amazing), it's downright criminal to be listening through your TV's terrible speakers. I've said it before and I'll say it again (and again): Buy. A. Soundbar.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Costco has the . That's $70 off the regular price and the best deal I've seen anywhere.

CNET reviewed the E8 version of this and called it "the king of budget soundbars." One big difference here is the subwoofer, which is slim enough to slide under a couch or TV stand. Over 2,000 Costco buyers collectively rated it 4.4 stars out of 5.

For a big step up, check out the , a $200 savings and again the lowest price I've seen. (It was originally $1,000.)

CNET reviewed a similar model, but with a smaller subwoofer, and loved it. This, friends, is how you watch (and hear) Hamilton in style.

By the way, if you don't already have one, you can . (Don't have Disney Plus? , too.)

