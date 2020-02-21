This single-serve coffee maker brews grounds or K-Cups for just $20

Sboly

A Keurig Mini single-serve coffee maker will run you around $80 -- maybe $65 if you happen to catch a sale (like ). Do you really need to spend that much to brew a single cup of coffee? And what if you want to use your favorite grind instead of a K-Cup? (In my experience, the Keurig makers do not fare well with those BYO-coffee inserts.)

Here's an easy answer to all that: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon and then apply promo code M8P4DZWZ at checkout. It's sold by PRO Care via Amazon; if you see a different seller listed, the coupon and code won't work.

This compact brewer can accommodate either ground coffee or K-Cups. Then just fill it with up to 14 ounces of water and hit the power button.

Here's the key limitation: It's not large enough to accommodate most travel mugs -- anything taller than 5 inches. You could brew into a standard mug and then dump it into your Yeti or Contigo, but that's kind of a hassle.

Still: $20. And I'll note that I recently started using a larger version of this very product, one that does have room for a travel mug. (I'll let you know the next I time I see that for less than $55, the current price.) It's been working well, and in fact it's now my go-to choice for ground coffee. (I'm kind of done with K-Cups; quality beans taste so much better -- and produce so much less waste.)

This could be a great option for all kinds of scenarios: Dorm rooms, tiny apartments, work sites and so on. While you're mulling it over, check out our roundup of the best coffee makers for 2020.

Get a 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription for $36.79 (save $23.20)

Got PlayStation? Get PlayStation Plus. It's the membership service that gives you access to free games, cloud storage and more. Normally a one-year subscription would run you $60, but for a limited time, and while supplies lsat CDKeys is offering a -- one of the lowest prices I've ever seen.

This purchase nets you a digital redemption key that should be provided immediately, so you don't have to wait for a physical card to arrive in the mail.

Take note, however, that is for US customers only.

