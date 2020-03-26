This ridiculous waffle maker is what happens when you dream of eating Lego

Waffle Wow

If you've ever stared at a Lego set and thought, "I wish that was edible," now there's a waffle maker for you.

The Building Brick Waffle Maker is not associated with the Lego company, but the inspiration is obvious. The appliance creates three sizes of individual interlocking blocks from waffle batter. If you can hold off eating each batch, you can create all sorts of structures out of waffles.

Enlarge Image Waffle Wow

Waffle Wow is currently collecting pledges for the appliance on Kickstarter. The usual crowdfunding caveats apply: Not all products are delivered on time or as promised, for example. The project launched earlier this week and topped its initial $7,500 funding goal in just over a day.

The waffle maker is going for a $50 pledge with an estimated delivery in August. Waffle Wow will ship to some countries outside of the US, but the gadget uses a typical American-style two-prong plug and may require an adapter and power converter.

While edible Lego-like bricks may be a dream come true for people who like to play with their food, they also have one outstanding advantage over the real thing: You can step on them in bare feet all day long. Just try not to drop them after they've been syruped up.