This PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2-pack is just $68

PowerA

The Nintendo Switch's tiny Joy-Con controllers are fine, such as they are, for simple gaming, but you and I both know that they're woefully inadequate for more intense and demanding games. A lot of gamers defer to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller for its beefy grips, full D-pad and bigger buttons. But right now, the on Amazon. That's crazy. You can do a lot better. How does sound? To get this price, apply discount code CNETPWRA at checkout.

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is a great little controller that comes pretty close to the overall feel of the Nintendo Switch Pro. It lacks HD Rumble, but it has motion controls and two remappable buttons on the bottom of the controller. It runs on AA batteries as well, so you don't have to contend with recharging batteries. Just swap and go.

PowerA makes the controller in more color schemes than I can possibly keep track of -- I lost count around 30. But despite some really snazzy game-themed finishes, I love this model's Forest Black. The Forest Black model sells regularly for $50 but is on sale at Amazon for $40 right now; that means this two-pack is 15% less than the current Amazon price.

