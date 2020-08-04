CNET también está disponible en español.

This Larry Bird tomato is horrifying and hilarious

Once you see it, you can't unsee the veggie version of the famous basketball player Larry Bird.

This tomato looks a lot like former pro basketball star Larry Bird.

Food is weird, and it often appears to take human forms. There was the chicken nugget that looked like George Washington, the bell pepper that looked like Sylvester Stallone. Now, brace yourself for the tomato that looks like former professional basketball player Larry Bird

Bird is known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played for the Boston Celtics from 1979-1980 and 1991-92, and the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000. Bird was also a member of the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team known as "The Dream Team," which won the gold medal. 

Once Twitter users saw Bird's face in the tomato, the tributes started flowing on social media. Here are some of the best.

