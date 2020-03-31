This insanely good game bundle is just $30 and supports coronavirus charities

Humble Bundle

It's rough out there for a lot of people, including those already infected with the coronavirus and health care workers on the front lines trying to save all of us from COVID-19. Both groups need our help, and here's a way you can give back, painlessly. Right now, Humble Bundle has assembled . While Humble usually gives just part of the proceeds from its bundles to charity, this week 100% will support organizations responding to COVID-19.

As per usual, you can pay anything you want to get the bundle, but fair warning: You'll need to pay at least $30 to get all the software keys to unlock the various games. And seriously, folks, $30 is not much to ask to help our health care workers. The money will go towards essentials like delivering protective gear for doctors and nurses, as well as providing medical care to infected patients. Not only can you select how much to give, but you can use sliders to choose what percentage each of the four charities -- Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors without Borders and Partners in Health -- receive.

The $30 also unlocks a treasure trove of content, including 45 games for PC, Mac and VR platforms. Some of the games include:

Into The Breach . A turn-based tactical game in which you control a squad of mechs to take down swarms of ground-dwelling bugs. Read the review of Into the Breach at GameSpot.

. A turn-based tactical game in which you control a squad of mechs to take down swarms of ground-dwelling bugs. Read the review of Into the Breach at GameSpot. Undertale . I played this 8-bit RPG with my son a few years ago. There's an incredible amount of emotional depth and pathos hidden under the surface of this game, which could rank among the best gaming experiences I've ever had with my kids. Read the review of Undertale at GameSpot.

. I played this 8-bit RPG with my son a few years ago. There's an incredible amount of emotional depth and pathos hidden under the surface of this game, which could rank among the best gaming experiences I've ever had with my kids. Read the review of Undertale at GameSpot. Tilt Brush . Paint in 3D with this Google game for platforms like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive -- one of the most compelling VR titles you can fire up to show your VR headset.

. Paint in 3D with this Google game for platforms like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive -- one of the most compelling VR titles you can fire up to show your VR headset. Jackbox Party Pack 2 . I've written about this party pack on multiple occasions. This single game is worth the price of admission for the whole bundle.

. I've written about this party pack on multiple occasions. This single game is worth the price of admission for the whole bundle. Ducati 90th Anniversary. There are 39 different vehicles covering seven eras of racing in this superbike simulation.

There are also 16 very random ebooks including how-to and self-help, an installment of the Pact Worlds RPG tabletop game, graphic novels and more.

There are about seven days left on this particular Humble Bundle, so if I've done my math right, this expires at the end of the day on Monday, April 6. Are you going to love everything in this $1,071 bundle? Probably not. In fact, if you have tastes this broad and wide-ranging, I'd love to meet you. But there are more than a handful of things here for almost everyone, and let me say it again: All proceeds go to help people on the front lines of the pandemic. $30 is not much to ask for that.

