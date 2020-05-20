This excellent Cuisinart electric griddle is on sale for $65

Cuisinart

Why eat a cold sandwich when you could eat one that's all warm and grilled and melty? And what about burgers? Do you really need to fire up the grill when you're cooking just a couple patties? Nah. What you need is an indoor grill and panini maker -- and trust me when I say it'll quickly become one of your favorite kitchen appliances. That's certainly been the case for me.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Kohl's has the -- the lowest price I've seen. (Best deal elsewhere right now is $73 at Amazon, but it usually sells for $80-$100).

The Griddler has two removable, reversible plates that are flat on one side and, er, grilly on the other. You can use it as a press for things like meats and sandwiches or open it a full 180 degrees for things like eggs and pancakes.

In my house it's used mostly for burgers and paninis -- and it works like a champ for both. When you're done cooking, the plates pop out easily and can go straight into the dishwasher.

This model adds a digital display and countdown timer, features I wish my previous-gen Griddler had. Anyway, I'm not the only fan of this thing; it has a 4.7-star average rating from Kohl's customers, 4.8 stars at Best Buy and 4.5 at Amazon.

Trust me when I say you'll be glad you own one of these.

Get one of the best phones of 2018 for $300

CNET

Cheap phones come to those who wait. Back in late 2018, the LG V40 ThinQ debuted to widespread acclaim -- despite its jaw-dropping $950 price tag.

Smash-cut to right now: Best Buy has the . Make sure to choose the "activate later" option so you can take the phone to whatever carrier you want.

Everything you need to know about this phone can be found in Lynn La's LG V40 review, which concludes by calling it "one of the best phones of 2018." Let's be honest: Not much has changed in flagship phones in the past 18 months -- there have been precious few can't-live-without advancements. The V40 is as great now as it was then.

So, yeah, this is an amazingly good deal, and further proof that you should never, ever buy a flagship upon its release. Always wait.

Read more: The best phone of 2020

