Best Buy

I love coffee, but there's only so much I can drink. So what kind of warm beverage can I nurse at my desk during these increasingly cold winter months? I was recently gobsmacked to discover I like a simple mug of hot water. Seriously, I used to scoff at the idea, but no more. I'm a convert.

Ah, but a stovetop kettle is too slow, and too many mugs aren't microwave-friendly. Solution: an electric kettle. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia 1.7-liter electric kettle for $9.99 shipped. That's about as cheap as these things get; most of them run at least $15-$20 (and I've seen some as high as $65).

A staple in Europe (where tea is king, natch), electric kettles are fantastic. Just add water, place it on its base and flip a switch. In a minute or two (depending on how much you filled it), presto: boiling water. Like most kettles of this kind, it automatically turns off once it reaches temperature, so you don't have to worry about it boiling over. Similarly, it shuts off if it detects there's no water inside.

So, yeah, this is perfect for a quick cup of tea, hot chocolate or, in my case, hot water. You can also use it for things like oatmeal and ramen noodles, meaning it's great for dorm rooms.

I'm in for one. Your thoughts?

