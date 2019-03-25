This colorful 6-quart air fryer hits an all-time low: $70

Dash

Air fryers are countertop convection ovens that can cook and reheat things quickly and easily. In my house we frequently use it instead of our regular oven for those very reasons.

Many of them come in any color you want, as long as it's black. And if you want a big model, one that accommodates a lot of French Fries, prices tend to start at $100 and rise from there. But today only and while supplies last, Amazon has the Dash 6-quart air fryer in your choice of colors for $69.99.

Normally $100, the Dash air fryer is available in black, red, aqua or white. It has analog controls, which I think add a bit of retro-cool flair. I also think digital controls and timers and all that stuff are unnecessary in an air fryer. Set the temp, turn the timer dial and bam, you're done.

The Dash scored an impressive 4.9-star review average from nearly 50 buyers. According to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta, however, roughly half those reviews are of questionable origin. But those that "pass" still average out to 4.9 stars.

I think if you're in the market for a big air fryer with a Dash of color, this is worth a look.

