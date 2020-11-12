This $16 pour-over coffee maker is a great gift idea for caffeine addicts

Pour-over coffee has become very popular with aficionados of late. It's a highly-controlled, quick-brew process in which you manually pour hot water over the ground beans for a very balanced, smooth and silky cup of coffee. Pour over is great for making single cups quickly and there is a certain satisfaction that comes with the ritual, in my opinion. If you're interested in giving the method a try, Amazon has a slick pour over coffee maker on sale for just $16 -- down from $28.
The laboratory-looking Bodum comes with an eco-friendly stainless steel permanent filter and 34-ounce carafe, which is big enough for four cups. All you'll need is a kettle or pot for hot water and some beans, of course. The Bodum system scores very high marks in over 1,000 Amazon reviews and would make a perfect gift that looks a whole lot pricier than it is. Don't worry, I won't tell.
