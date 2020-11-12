CNET también está disponible en español.

This $16 pour-over coffee maker is a great gift idea for caffeine addicts

The perfect gift for a bean-head that looks way more expensive than it is.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Pour-over coffee has become very popular with aficionados of late. It's a highly-controlled, quick-brew process in which you manually pour hot water over the ground beans for a very balanced, smooth and silky cup of coffee. Pour over is great for making single cups quickly and there is a certain satisfaction that comes with the ritual, in my opinion. If you're interested in giving the method a try, Amazon has a slick pour over coffee maker on sale for just $16 -- down from $28. 

The laboratory-looking Bodum comes with an eco-friendly stainless steel permanent filter and 34-ounce carafe, which is big enough for four cups. All you'll need is a kettle or pot for hot water and some beans, of course. The Bodum system scores very high marks in over 1,000 Amazon reviews and would make a perfect gift that looks a whole lot pricier than it is. Don't worry, I won't tell.

