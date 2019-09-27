Patrick Holland/CNET

I like to think that in some parallel universe, the folks behind National Donut Day got together with the folks behind National Coffee Day and made them the same damn day. Alas, in our reality, or at least this timeline, they're spread far apart. (With one exception: see Krispy Kreme, below.)

Still, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the world's favorite beverage, and that's what we're going to do this Sunday, Sept. 29. In fact, you can celebrate in one of my favorite ways: with discounts and freebies.

Just about every national and regional coffee shop is offering some kind of National Coffee Day deal. Here are a few of my top picks.

Atlas Coffee Club Want to sample premium coffees from around the globe? Atlas Coffee Club will deliver them to your door. With this offer, you can get your first 12-ounce bag free (not including shipping) with any subscription. Apply promo code AtlasCoffeeDay19 at checkout.

Redeemable starting today (and through Sept. 30), this requires you to get the Coupons.com app. But you can get your coffee from just about anywhere, including Starbucks. Just make sure to keep your receipt, then submit it via the app for a cashback refund of up to $2.50. Other participating restaurants include Denny's, Dunkin', McDonald's, Peet's and Tim Horton's.

Score a cup of Rise and Shine Coffee when you sign up for Hardee's email program. You'll receive a code you can redeem for the freebie.

Now we're getting somewhere! Stop by a participating Krispy Kreme shop to score not only a cup of java, but also an original glazed donut. Are you paying attention, every other coffee shop?

If you're lucky enough to live in New York or Chicago, stop by a Nutella Cafe for this BOGO deal.

Here's an interesting offer: Silk, maker of plant-based beverages, will pay you back (via PayPal) the cost of any dairy-free coffee (up to $5) purchased from any coffee shop. On Sept. 29, just send your PayPal request to silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com and include your drink order details in the notes section. The offer expires once the total redemptions hit $5,000.

Want to try Starbucks' new Siren's Blend? From now through Sunday, for every brewed cup sold, the java giant will donate 15 cents to the International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls, organizations that help to empower women and girls.

According to Wawa's Twitter page, you can nab a free cup, no purchase necessary, if you're a member of the store's rewards program.

Find any other great coffee deals out there? Share them in the comments!

Now playing: Watch this: 5 tips and tricks for brewing better coffee at home

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new promotions.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!