These are the best Labor Day deals

Next Monday, Sept. 3, marks Labor Day, that annual celebration of work during which we do little to none of it. (Well, to be fair, barbecuing is work, especially if you do it right.)

Although the holiday doesn't really lend itself to tech bargains, many stores are still pulling out the sale stops. Let's take a look at the best Labor Day deals currently available.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Kitchen

Black & Decker P300S 5-minute Pizza Oven for $49.99 ($100 off): Actually, Walmart may show a regular list price of $150, but the oven has been holding steady at $70 for the past few months. This countertop appliance can hold pizzas as large as 12 inches and comes with a ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe tray. It also has a pretty solid average user rating: 4.7 stars.

Farberware 3-liter oil-less fryer for $39 ($30 off): Known pretty much everywhere else as an air fryer, Farberware's convection cooker features a digital control panel and timer, a white paint job (the vast majority of air fryers are black) and a dishwasher-safe basket that can hold up to three quarts -- sorry, liters -- of food.

Tech

Up to 40 percent off at Dell, plus cash back: Dell Small Business has partnered with cashback service Ebates for some significant Labor Day deals. For example, there's a Dell Vostro 15 3000 laptop for $499, and the 8 percent rebate brings your net cost down to $459. You can also pick up the Sony MDR-XB950B1 on-ear wireless headphones for $128. Best Buy's price is only $1 higher, but the 8 percent Ebates rebate gives Dell the edge.

Get a free Google Home Mini with any Nest Theromostat (save $39): Two great Google products that go great together, the Nest is the much-loved smart thermostat, and the Mini is the smart speaker you can use to command the Nest. As in, "OK, Google, raise the temperature by 3 degrees." (Of course, it does lots of other things as well.) Word to the wise: Check with your local utilities to see if you can score one or more rebates on the Nest; your net cost could be significantly less.

Stay tuned for more Labor Day deals as we find them!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.