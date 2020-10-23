There is no escape from Borat

Amazon Studios

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is back for a new film on Amazon Prime. The official title is something else: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. That's super easy to remember. If you somehow missed the original Borat film, it's also on Amazon Prime.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE has a live event on Sunday, Oct 25 called Hell in a Cell. Roman Reigns defends his championship against his cousin Jey Uso in an I Quit match within a giant steel cage. This storyline has been very enjoyable and will probably have a brutal end.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Borat's second film's title is too short Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for October 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)