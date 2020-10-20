CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Netflix subscriber growth NASA Osiris-Rex Stimulus negotiation reckoning MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 The Haunting of Bly Manor ending Walmart Black Friday
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

Three championships will be decided in Hell in a Cell matches.

Listen
- 02:01
20201008-hiac-tunein-fc-sunday-a6d06c35a446bdd2661ca11672a3e1d9
WWE

Clash of Champions ended with Roman Reigns crowning himself as the Tribal Chief as he raised the Universal Championship over the brutalized body of his cousin, Jey Uso. At Hell in a Cell on Sunday, the two will battle once again but this time, as you can probably guess by now, it'll be inside the Hell in a Cell cage... and it'll be an I Quit match.

It's one of three Cell matches so far announced for the show, as Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship (again) against Randy Orton, and Sasha Banks challenges for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. 

So far, only four matches are official for the show. We'll update this page as more are revealed. 

Start times

As with Raw and SmackDown, Hell in a Cell will air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Hell in a Cell live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider. 

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Hell in a Cell as the show starts 11pm Sunday UK time. Hell in a Cell starts for Australians at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

bayleysasha-hiac-sponsor-date-fc-c438786de1fc6472ad94654063899d80

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.

 WWE

Match card

  • WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton.
  • Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso.
  • SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks.
  • Elias vs. Jeff Hardy.

How to watch: WWE Network 

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

WWE Network

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on RokuXbox OnePlayStation 4Amazon Fire TVAmazon Kindle FireApple TViOS and Android.

Every WWE star you need to know about

See all photos