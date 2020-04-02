The US box office made just $5K over the last week in March

Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The outlook is grim for the movie industry at the moment, with cinema closures and postponed movie releases causing seismic shifts in the movie calendar. Now we know the box office impact of those measures to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

For the week of March 20 to March 26, the US box office made just $5K, according to Box Office Mojo (via Reddit user u/TheDankestMofo). The same time last year, that number was over $200 million.

By March 19, virtually all cinemas had shuttered in North America. For the first quarter of 2020, the US box office dropped by 25% compared to last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's a drop of $600 million.

James Bond, Mission Impossible 7 and Wonder Woman are among the movies whose releases or productions have been delayed. The setbacks have also seen many theaters struggle to stay affloat.