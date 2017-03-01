Urb-E Sport is the only last-mile vehicle you'll ever need

4:23 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Last-mile vehicles are a class of electric vehicle that can take you shorter distances to finish off your commute or help you get around without the need for a car. This space is taking off with every company now offering the second generation of their unique rides.

We've seen the Boosted Board electric skateboard along with the wide variety of electric scooters on the market, but nothing can match up to the Urb-E Sport. With a sit down design that folds up, pricing starts at $899 in the US, with shipping to the UK adding another $100, which converts to a total just north of £800.

But the best thing about it? It has a removable battery that also acts as a portable power source to charge your devices. There are four USB 2.0 ports and one USB-C. A full battery has enough juice to charge an iPhone 40 times, or a MacBook five times. No other competitor in this space can do that.

The Urb-E Sport reaches speeds ranging from 14 to 18 miles per hour and can cover 16 miles on a single charge.

It's also manufactured and assembled in the United States. Carbon-fiber and aircraft aluminum parts made in the US are put together by hand in Pasadena, California.

When you stack up its foldable design, the removable battery, and its capability to hold legitimate cargo beyond just a backpack, it's the best last-mile ride on the market today.