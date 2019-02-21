The Twilight Zone gets even creepier in new trailer

Screenshot by CNET

In the new trailer for The Twilight Zone, out Thursday, one character utters a telling line to another: "Life sometimes goes like you don't expect it to."

The trailer gives us a look at the reboot of the classic anthology series, cutting between different stories of characters realizing something in their world has shifted.

It also gives us glimpses at some of the actors who will be appearing in the show, like Adam Scott, Tracey Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho and others. According to CBS, other actors will include Greg Kinnear, Jessica Williams and Jacob Tremblay, to name a few. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Scott keeps seeing the same numbers turn up. Nanjiani thinks he has a dog, for some reason. Tremblay may or may not be a child politician.

And of course, Jordan Peele, who is executive producing and hosting, has an unsettling look to give the camera from the booth of a dinner.

The Twilight Zone's first two episodes will be available on CBS All Access April 1 and then be released on Thursdays starting April 11.