The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max this week: Here's how much it'll cost

The trailers got us primed for an absurd, violent and signature James Gunn adventure, and now The Suicide Squad is finally closing in. The DC film about a group of convicts who take on a suicidal mission arrives on Friday, Aug. 5, a day earlier than expected on the big screen and HBO Max.

Is it a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad? Technically it's a standalone sequel, bringing in a few of the same characters from the 2016 film, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). Joining the stacked cast: Idris Elba, John Cena and more.

Reviews have rolled in and they're unsurprisingly glowing. CNET's Richard Trenholm called it a "smart supervillain romp." Below you'll find everything you need to know to watch The Suicide Squad, including details on signing up for HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad release date (and time)

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 5, 2021. Based on other streaming releases, it should arrive at 12 a.m. PT.

The standalone sequel to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad was originally scheduled for a release date of Aug. 6, but it's coming a day early just for fun. Warner Bros. continues its simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, but note you only have a limited time -- one month -- to watch it online.

Will The Suicide Squad be on HBO Max?

Yes. If you have , just head to the streamer from Aug. 5 to catch The Suicide Squad. But remember, don't wait too long. Like other WB blockbusters, it's only available on the streamer for one month. So it won't be available after Sept. 5.

HBO Max has already seen a ton of blockbusters make an appearance in its streaming halls. Zack Snyder's Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, the latest The Conjuring movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights and the upcoming Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James (July 16) have either come and gone or are still available. After the initial month-long release, these new films disappear from HBO Max for a while so they can have an online and DVD/Blu-ray home release, but they come back to HBO Max eventually.

How much does HBO Max cost?

Right now, HBO Max costs $15 a month.

Will it cost extra to watch The Suicide Squad?

Unlike Disney Plus Premium Access which charges extra for new films like Black Widow, there's no top-up fee for Suicide Squad beyond your HBO Max subscription fee.

You might already have HBO Max and not know it

If you currently subscribe to HBO via your cable or satellite provider, you can probably get HBO Max without paying anything extra. We explain it in detail here, but essentially, you'll need to watch on a smart TV or streaming device -- or a Comcast Xfinity box -- using the HBO Max app and your home internet connection.

The Roku deal

Last December, Roku struck a deal that gives subscribers access to HBO Max. Roku users who already use the HBO app will automatically update to HBO Max. You can find more information here.

First trailers

The first official trailer for The Suicide Squad landed late March. It's definitely looking like a bonkers flick befitting an R rating.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6.

A slightly more PG-rated theatrical trailer followed.

And another.

Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. 🤯 See it in theaters on the big screen August 6!

Plus, a couple of TV spots.

Plot and cast

Classified as a standalone sequel to David Ayer's negatively received Suicide Squad from 2016, the new flick brings back a few of the same unhinged supervillains like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, as well as introducing a host more (most of whom you can expect to be killed off in violent ways -- especially with the R rating). Cast additions include:

Jon Cena -- Peacemaker

Idris Elba -- Bloodsport

Sylvester Stallone -- King Shark

Alice Braga -- Sol Soria

Peter Capaldi -- The Thinker

Pete Davidson -- Blackguard

Nathan Fillion -- T.D.K.

Storm Reid -- Tyla

David Dastmalchian -- Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior -- Ratcatcher 2

Michael Rooker -- Savant

Sean Gunn -- Weasel

Flula Borg -- Javelin

Mayling Ng -- Mongal

They're playing various supervillains freed from Belle Reve penitentiary to take on a, yep, suicidal mission. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller returns to run the Task Force X program, enlisting the large squad to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory, where they cross paths with Starro. A giant, telepathic starfish. Of course.