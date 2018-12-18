The Steam Awards kick off the Steam Winter Sale on Dec. 20

Steam

What's better than bragging about your favorite game winning an award? Getting a discount on it. Lucky for you, you might be able to do both soon. Valve has announced that voting for the Steam Awards kicks off on Dec. 20, the same day as its annual Winter Sale.

Steam sales may be a long running tradition, but the awards aspect is relatively new, having only started up in 2016. Back then, they were a little tongue in cheek, featuring categories like "Villain Most In Need Of A Hug," and "Best Use Of A Farm Animal." This year seems a bit more straightforward, with categories for Game of the Year, Best Developer and Better with Friends.

There's also some fuzzy math involved -- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds may have officially hit version 1.0 this year, but thanks to Steam Early Access, it's been available since 2017.

Either way, here's the full list of contenders and categories:

Nominees for Game of the Year

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Monster Hunter: World

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Hitman 2

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Nominees for VR Game of the Year

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VRChat

Beat Saber

Fallout 4 VR

Superhot VR

Nominees for Labor of Love

Dota 2

GTA V

No Man's Sky

Path of Exile

Stardew Valley

Nominees for Best Environment

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Subnautica

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Dark Souls III

Nominees for Better with Friends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Payday 2

Dead by Daylight

Overcooked! 2

Nominees for Best Alternate History

Wolfeinstein II: The New Colossus

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey

Hearts of Iron IV

Sid Meier's Civilization® VI

Fallout 4

Nominees for Most Fun with a Machine

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Rocket League

Nier: Automata

Factorio

Space Engineers

Nominees for Best Developer

CD Projekt Red

Ubisoft

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Digital Extremes Ltd.

Square Enix

Capcom

Paradox Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Klei

As for the Steam Sale, Valve hasn't given any official clues as to what the discounts will be -- but it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see some of the award nominees go on sale during the week.