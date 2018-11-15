Sphero

I'll always be an R2-D2 man -- but I get that lots of people love BB-8. If you're one of them and you've always dreamed of owning the adorable little droid, here's a deal not to be missed.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Bed Bath & Beyond has the Sphero Special Edition Battle Worn BB-8 with Force Band for $40 shipped. (Sorry, you can't use one of those ubiquitous 20-percent-off coupons as well.) The last time I featured this twosome, the price was $80. Update: Well, that didn't last long -- this is already sold out. But check back periodically to see if the store makes more inventory available. It happens sometimes!

If the Sphero BB-8 has somehow escaped your attention up till now, it's a crazy cool remote-controlled toy that rolls around just like the real deal. BB-8 can act autonomously, respond to your voice and drive around via app controls.

Strap on the Force Band and you can control him using, well, The Force (aka hand gestures).

Needless to say, this would make a great gift for anyone who loves Star Wars.

Now playing: Watch this: Learn all-new tricks with Sphero's BB-8 and Star Wars...

