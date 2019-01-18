CNET también está disponible en español.

The Punisher returns to Netflix

Enjoy it while you can.

The Punisher aims to avoid cancellation. (See what I did there?)

 Nicole Rivelli /Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: I somehow forgot that Marvel's The Punisher is now streaming. Perhaps it is because of all the Marvel/Netflix cancellations. I don't want to get attached to a show I think won't be around in the future. Season one was pretty good. I'll have to see if season two is a worthy conclusion.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

We found Carmen Sandiego

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

