PlayStation 5's new DualSense 5 controller gets detailed in new hands-on

The PlayStation 5 is set to be released this holiday season, and while we still don't know when or for how much, Friday gave us another look at Sony's new console in action.

As part of his Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, shared a stream of the new DualSense 5 controller and the PlayStation 5 in action while demoing the game Astro's Playroom. Watch the video below:

Keighley says the "multihour game" will be preinstalled on the PS5 when it ships.

Sony previously detailed the DualSense 5 in April, with the new controller incorporating haptic feedback to replace the older "rumble" sensation, making it possible to deliver a broader range of sensations, including textures and collisions. There will also be new adaptive triggers, speakers in the controllers and a USB-C port.

Keighley also talked to Eric Lempel, a senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Asked about preorders, which were falsely rumored to arrive earlier this week, Lempel said, "We'll let you know when preorders will happen. It's not going to happen at a minute's notice."

As for other colors of controllers, Lempel wouldn't commit but added, "We'll talk about it at some point."