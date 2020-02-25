Enlarge Image Little, Brown Young Readers

What was cringeworthy boss Michael Scott like as a kid? We'll find out more when a new children's book based on NBC sitcom The Office comes out this fall.

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary follows a young Michael on his journey to become the "World's Best Line Leader" at school. "There's just one problem," reads a description of the book from publisher Little, Brown Young Readers. "Michael doesn't know how to lead the line." Some things never change.

Other beloved characters from the popular sitcom will make an appearance in the 40-page hardcover book, including a bespectacled little Dwight (assistant to the Line Leader), and mini versions of Jim, Pam, Stanley, Phyllis, Meredith, Toby, Ryan and others.

The book's written for kids 4 to 8, but grown-up Mashable writer Nicole Gallucci has read it and "I can confirm that it's a must-read for any adult fan of the show, too," she writes. "It's packed with an overwhelming amount of references and Easter eggs that only true fans will pick up on..."

The book is written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, and goes on sale Oct. 6. It's available for preorder now for $17.99 (roughly £13.85, AU$27).

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary isn't the first children's book inspired by The Office. Last year, Mark Cloud, a huge fan of the show, wrote and illustrated Fun at the Office, which features scenes based on iconic moments, like when Michael fails to deliver on a promise to fund college scholarships.

The American version of the British mockumentary ran for nine seasons, starting in 2005. It starred Steve Carrell as the hapless boss heading up the fictional paper sales company Dunder Mifflin, where employees were filled with ennui and nobody ever seemed to get any work done.