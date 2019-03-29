CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming Accessories

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $57 (save $13)

Take your gaming to the next level with a full-size gamepad.

nintendo-switch-pro-controller
Nintendo

Heads up, Nintendo Switch owners: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99. Regular price: $69.99. 

See it at Amazon

This full-size gamepad features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in "amiibo functionality," which will no doubt mean something to you if you are indeed a Switch owner.

Although $13 isn't a huge savings, it's still a savings -- and this is actually Amazon's lowest price to date on the controller, which hasn't seen a decent sale since Black Friday.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo shows latest Pokemon game, Sword and Shield
2:13

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Everything Apple announced today: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.

Nintendo Switch

Next Article: The unlikely key to making facial recognition work: Human 'super-recognizers'