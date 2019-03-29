Heads up, Nintendo Switch owners: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99. Regular price: $69.99.See it at Amazon
This full-size gamepad features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in "amiibo functionality," which will no doubt mean something to you if you are indeed a Switch owner.
Although $13 isn't a huge savings, it's still a savings -- and this is actually Amazon's lowest price to date on the controller, which hasn't seen a decent sale since Black Friday.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Everything Apple announced today: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Discuss: The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $57 (save $13)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.