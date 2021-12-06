The Matrix Awakens mysteriously appears on PS5, Xbox Series X

Unreal Engine

Your next-gen games console has apparently entered The Matrix. Epic Games on Monday released a pre-download for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience on PlayStation 5 (via PS Store) and Xbox Series X|S (via Microsoft Store), along with a brief teaser trailer featuring a presumably digital recreation of Keanu Reeves.

"How do we know what is real?" the CGI Reeves says.

The experience, which is almost certainly a fancy tech demo, will be revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday, Dec. 9, ahead of new movie The Matrix Resurrections hitting theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. Members of the movie team, including director Lana Wachowski worked with Epic Games and its partners to create it.

Carrie-Anne Moss will also appear in the experience, bringing Neo and Trinity together on your console.