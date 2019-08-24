The Mandalorian trailer: New Star Wars show hits Disney Plus Nov. 12

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to be the first Disney Plus original series to debut, and it has been a prime feature of the D23 Expo this weekend. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, and was written by Jon Favreau who is also executive producer along with Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. All three shed light on how the production came to be, in addition to premiering the first official trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus show.

New details and footage were revealed Friday ahead of the Nov. 12 launch, and Disney teased us with a poster earlier in the day.

Today, Favreau came on stage to give fans a first look: Whether you like the original or the prequels, "we've got something for everyone," he said.

Favreau previously revealed that the series would be set seven years after Return of the Jedi (so 23 years before The Force Awakens). At D23, the writer-director said the time period appealed to him because there's no government, no law, and the world just degrades. What would it be like to be a bounty hunter during that period of lawlessness?

Droid voice @TaikaWaititi says it’s VERY important to him to have droid representation on film in @themandalorian 😬 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/SEYIzluwoV — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration back in April, Pascal gave the lowdown on his gray-area bounty hunter. "He's got a lot of Clint Eastwood in him," the actor said, adding that he watched Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa movies to prepare.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Carga, a man who's hired the Mandalorian for a job.

"He's kinda the head of this guild of bounty hunters," Weathers said of his character during Star Wars Celebration, according to CNET's Sean Keane. "The Mando is a guy who he figures can get the job done."

The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, plus Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow and Werner Herzog in unnamed roles, and the voice acting talents of Taika Waititi.

The reaction to the new trailer was almost unanimously positive.

Yo I am beyond pumped for this. Mandalorian lore is (imo) some of the best Star Wars lore, I cannot wait to see this https://t.co/dv5S1zFDTw — Connor “The Wizard” MacDonald (@SamuraiCorndog) August 24, 2019

WOW



The Mandalorian looks as good as a Feature length Filmhttps://t.co/SGZB4cPs9e — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) August 24, 2019

That MANDALORIAN TRAILER HAS ME SHOOK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3yqO4yeOtS — Admiral Jackbar (Geeky Gator) (@The_GeekyGator) August 24, 2019

And that reaction is understandable. The afore-mentioned Spaghetti Western tone is evident even in the trailer, and when you close with Werner Herzog in full Grizzly Man voiceover mode, it's hard to hold back the shivers. If this trailer is anything to go by, we could be in for something pretty cool with The Mandalorian.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.