The Mandalorian season 2 trailer delivers action, Baby Yoda cuteness

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Baby Yoda's coming back, and fans snuck another preview at the breakout star of The Mandalorian when a second trailer for season 2 of the Disney Plus series aired during Monday Night Football. The show returns Oct. 30.

It looks pretty darn good. Mando's ship, Razor Crest, is being chased. He's seeking other Mandalorians for guidance. He's attending some kind of alien bare-knuckle boxing match that's "no place for a child" (or a Child), but "wherever I go, he goes," he coolly announces. Cue: The still incredibly cute Baby Yoda displaying his mysteriously awesome firepower. Can't wait.

The first trailer for the new season arrived in September and showed that The Child is thankfully still a cute baby and hasn't been aged up out of his adorableness.

In the series, a bounty hunter best known simply as The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) discovers the adorable baby that all Star Wars fans know comes from Yoda's species and ends up refusing to turn it in for a bounty. Now the two are off on their adventures, and apparently are trying to track down the Jedi.

The first season of The Mandalorian (recaps are here) was a big hit for the then-new streaming service Disney Plus, and The Child's cuteness inspired plenty of Baby Yoda merchandise.