The Mandalorian Season 2 kicks off on Disney Plus Oct. 30

The Mandalorian will return to Disney Plus on Oct. 30, the company revealed on Wednesday. The smash-hit Star Wars show introduced the world to Baby Yoda as the streaming service launched last year.
"This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian," it tweeted.
