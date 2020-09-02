CNET también está disponible en español.

The Mandalorian Season 2 kicks off on Disney Plus Oct. 30

Baby Yoda is back for more Star Wars adventures next month.

Baby Yoda is back on Oct. 30.

 Disney/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian will return to Disney Plus on Oct. 30, the company revealed on Wednesday. The smash-hit Star Wars show introduced the world to Baby Yoda as the streaming service launched last year.

"This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian," it tweeted.