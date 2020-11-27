The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 recap: Baby Yoda and Mando track down The Jedi

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 2 brought us the Baby Yoda answers we wanted Friday, as episode 5 hit . After a brief sidequest led to some major revelations about the Imperial Remnant's plans in last week's episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues his quest to bring Baby Yoda (aka The Child) to former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the years following Return of the Jedi.

Episode 5, entitled The Jedi, was directed by Dave Filoni, the man behind CGI animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels (he also played a New Republic X-Wing pilot and directed two episodes last season).

Let's wade into a sea of SPOILERS.

Baby Yoda's real name

Mando tracks down Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of the late Anakin Skywalker, in the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus. She's played by Rosario Dawson, whom you might remember playing Claire Temple in Netflix's Marvel shows, as reported earlier this year.

She communes with Baby Yoda through the Force, and we learn his real name -- Grogu. Better change those "Baby Yoda" tattoos and re-issue all that "The Child" merchandise.

Ahsoka's live action debut

It's our first time seeing Ahsoka in live action, and the first time she hasn't been played by voice actor Ashley Eckstein (who also did a vocal cameo in The Rise of Skywalker) -- I associated Eckstein so strongly with the character that it was a little weird hearing her with a different voice. However, I totally accepted Dawson in the role by the end of the episode.

Towards the end of the Clone Wars, Ahsoka left the Jedi Order and survived the rise of the Empire, before showing up again during events of Rebels. We last saw Ahsoka in a Rebels epilogue that took place sometime after the events of Return of the Jedi -- it's unclear if that happened before or after this episode -- when she joined Mandalorian Sabine Wren in quest to find missing Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger.

This episode also reveals that Ahsoka is hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn.

