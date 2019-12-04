See inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney World

CNET también está disponible en español.

Rise of the Resistance

The second ride coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Rise of the Resistance, has opened up for media to try out ahead of its public opening on Thursday. CNET was among the first to try out the new ride, which takes its riders into the action of the Star Wars films.

The line begins in the desert-like setting of the planet Batuu, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land takes place.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
1
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

We start by weaving our way through caves in a Resistance outpost, which includes a game...

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
2
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

What's that on the box? Use your "data pad" to scan this code in the Play Disney Parks app to activate different secrets of the land. Guests can solve puzzles and participate in missions across the Galaxy's Edge area.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
3
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Hey, it's BB-8 rolling around up there. He's bringing up a Rey hologram transmission to give you your mission briefing.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
4
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in hologram form. And it looks legit.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
5
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Hurry -- we need to board the Intersystem Transport Ship (I-TS for short). Get us off the planet, the First Order is on to us!

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
6
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Another look at the ship that you board at the start of the attraction.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
7
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Lieutenant Bek is a Mon Calamari and a communications officer for the Resistance, stationed on Batuu to oversee the processing of new recruits. He's here to help you make your way off planet and to the hidden Resistance rendezvous point.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
8
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Your transport ship is piloted by an animatronic Nein Nunb. He was Lando Calrissian's co-pilot aboard the Millennium Falcon when the Rebel Alliance destroyed the second Death Star, and now he's piloting you off of Batuu.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
9
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

We're getting a transmission from Poe Dameron (Oscar Issac) as we leave the planet.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
10
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

This big transport area showcases action all around you when your ship comes into fire with the First Order. This is done in the form of a motion simulator experienced while standing. 

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
11
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Not long after, a tractor beam takes you aboard a Star Destroyer. You have suddenly become a prisoner of the First Order. Oh no!

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
12
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Stormtroopers stand at attention as you process into the Star Destroyer.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
13
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

This room is big. Really big.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
14
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

You are then asked to traverse this walkway on the way to the prisoner transport.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
15
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Don't try anything funny, real First Order officers are watching.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
16
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

These actors are serious about taking you into a holding cell. And they need to know how many are in your party.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
17
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

But maybe there is a way out? A First Order Fleet Transport vehicle shows up. 

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
18
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

Complete with a convenient safety warning -- even First Order officers need reminders.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
19
of 20

Rise of the Resistance

But what comes next? That might be a story spoiler! Check back for more coverage from Rise of the Resistance on CNET.

Photo:Bridget Carey/CNET
20
of 20
