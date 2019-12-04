See inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney World

The second ride coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Rise of the Resistance, has opened up for media to try out ahead of its public opening on Thursday. CNET was among the first to try out the new ride, which takes its riders into the action of the Star Wars films.
The line begins in the desert-like setting of the planet Batuu, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land takes place.
What's that on the box? Use your "data pad" to scan this code in the Play Disney Parks app to activate different secrets of the land. Guests can solve puzzles and participate in missions across the Galaxy's Edge area.
Lieutenant Bek is a Mon Calamari and a communications officer for the Resistance, stationed on Batuu to oversee the processing of new recruits. He's here to help you make your way off planet and to the hidden Resistance rendezvous point.
Your transport ship is piloted by an animatronic Nein Nunb. He was Lando Calrissian's co-pilot aboard the Millennium Falcon when the Rebel Alliance destroyed the second Death Star, and now he's piloting you off of Batuu.