The Mandalorian: Exclusive footage revealed at Star Wars Celebration

Lucasfilm

No disintegrations. Fans at Star Wars Celebration Chicago got to take in an exclusive look at The Mandalorian, the first live action Star Wars show, at a Sunday panel. While most of the panel was broadcast on the internet, two features were screened only for the audience that made it to Chicago.

The Mandalorian will be released on the Disney Plus streaming service when the Netflix-rival launches on Nov. 12, and Sunday's panel provided more information about the show since it was announced. Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones) will play the titular role and wear armor similar to that of classic character Boba Fett.

StarWars.com

The entire panel, with exclusive footage blacked out, is still available to watch on the Star Wars YouTube channel, but we've also embedded it here and recapped below:

Executive Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni first took the stage to set up how they created the show. The two met at Skywalker Ranch around 2007. Filoni was the first person to see Iron Man and he showed Favreau Clone Wars.

The Star Wars underworld was a very rich storytelling environment, according to Favreau. He wanted to get back to the tone of the old western and samurai films that inspired George Lucas. The Legends canon, Star Wars novels and media created before Disney took them out of canon with 2015's The Force Awakens, is also being looked through as well to create ideas for the show.

Cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers hit the stage and gave more details to each of the characters they are playing.

Screenshot of Star Wars YouTube channel

Pascal will be playing title character as previously announced, with actor playing a little bit coy on the specifics.

"The Mandalorian is a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy," said Pascal. "Some might say he has questionable moral character."

Carano's character is named Cara Dune (we will update when spelling is confirmed on the name). She's an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper.

Weathers plays Reef Carga, and it sounds like his character will work closely with Pascal's.

Lucasfilm

"He's kinda the head of this guild of bounty hunters," Weathers revealed. "The Mando is a guy who he figures can get the job done."

The panel exclusively showed attendees a sizzle reel that opened with the Mandalorian walking on a bridge on an icy world. It quickly flashed through moments, along with behind-the-scenes moments with directors Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas-Howard and Taika Waititi. The reel showed the Mandalorian's ship, called the Razor Crest, and shows the character following a transponder to a shelter. Presumably he was hunting a mark. Pascal is seen being suited up, with Favreau noting that new planets, races, species and starships will be introduced.

"It's beautiful hearing the fans react to it," said Weathers.

Sean Keane/CNET

Fans also got to literally be a part of the show, as there weren't enough Stormtroopers for a scene. Members of the 501st cosplay group were recruited to help out.

Favreau and Filoni are taking the lead on Twitter questions, which include asking where the Mandalorians were during the prequel and original trilogy films. Favreau finished one of this scripts on Christmas and Filoni has written one episode.

In describing more of his character, Pascal further pushes the western and samurai edge. "He's got a lot of Clint Eastwood in him," said Pascal, noting that he watched a lot of Sergio Leone and Kurosawa movies to prepare.

Fans attending got another exclusive look at a scene set in a cantina. The Mandalorian and Weathers' Reef are discussing a job, and we see Salacious Crumb on a spit in a marketplace.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is seen encountering a bunch of Stormtroopers, who note the bounty hunter is outnumbered. "We have you four to one," a Stormtrooper says.

"I like those odds," Pascal's character shoots back.

Werner Hergog's character offers him Bescar in exchange for the bounty, dead or alive. It's not bad offer, as Bescar is what the Mandalorian's armor is made from.

"Is the world more peaceful since the revolution," asks Herzgog's character, referring to the fall of the Empire. "Look outside. I see nothing but death and chaos."

Giancarlo Esposito is seen playing an Imperial officer.

We also caught glimpses of bounty hunters 4-LOM and IG-88, previously seen on Vader's Super Star Destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back.

This post will update as we find out more about The Mandalorian.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...