The man behind the Android G1 is working on a secret VR headset

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Peter Chou is back at MWC with a mysterious project.

The man behind many beloved early Android phones from HTC, including the original T-Mobile G1, appeared at the Barcelona trade show Tuesday with his new company, XRSpace. The company is building a headset that combines a virtual reality experience with a social network platform. It will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile VR Platform, and will also mix in augmented reality. Like many of the products we've seen at MWC this year, it will run on 5G wireless technology.

Other than that, there are no details. The company didn't supply any images, and it didn't bring the device to MWC.

But Chou's pedigree as co-founder and former CEO of HTC during the company's heyday means his startup can't easily be dismissed. Chou helped pushed the smartphone trend forward with different materials and designs and was the man who pushed to build the original Android phone, the G1.

Throughout it all, Chou always made sure the product had a slick look. XRSpace touts the new device as a "compact fashion statement."

Chou retired from HTC in 2015 as the company struggled to compete against bigger players such as Samsung and Huawei.