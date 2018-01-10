The lights have gone off at CES 2018: Watch live

CNET

The lights are out in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The outage hit around 11:15 a.m PT, just as the second day of CES 2018 was ramping up.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Twitter: "There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience."

CNET's Tim Stevens said the power also flickered at the Cosmopolitan Hotel across town.

The outage started in the Central Hall, which house the giant booths for show mainstays including Sony, Samsung, LG and Intel. As of noon, there were reports that security guards were refusing entry to the entire Convention Center. The power still appears to be on at the CNET Stage in the South Hall, which is livestreaming the outage, but it's unclear if that is primary or backup power.

Twitter has been flooded by photos and videos from the scene:

Lone blogger, two security guards: This is the world's biggest tech show during a power outage. At the Samsung booth in Central Hall, but everywhere is dark. Time to start hoarding...@CNET @CES #CNETatCES pic.twitter.com/moL6u2MqaY — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) January 10, 2018

This story was first posted at 11:40 a.m. PT and is being continually updated. More updates soon.

