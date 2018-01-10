The lights are out in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The outage hit around 11:15 a.m PT, just as the second day of CES 2018 was ramping up.
The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Twitter: "There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience."
January 10th at 9am
CNET's Tim Stevens said the power also flickered at the Cosmopolitan Hotel across town.
The outage started in the Central Hall, which house the giant booths for show mainstays including Sony, Samsung, LG and Intel. As of noon, there were reports that security guards were refusing entry to the entire Convention Center. The power still appears to be on at the CNET Stage in the South Hall, which is livestreaming the outage, but it's unclear if that is primary or backup power.
Twitter has been flooded by photos and videos from the scene:
Follow our live coverage here.
This story was first posted at 11:40 a.m. PT and is being continually updated. More updates soon.
TVs and voice assistants dominated press day at CES: Everything you need to catch up on the biggest day at CES.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
CES 2018
-
reading•The lights have gone off at CES 2018: Watch live
-
Jan 10•Scenes from the CES 2018 blackout
-
Jan 10•Your headlights are about to get much smarter
-
Jan 10•Fenix AR helmet rises from the ashes of Skully at CES
-
Jan 10•Watch our CES 2018 autonomous car panel: Getting From Here to There
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.