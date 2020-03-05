The Chicken Lady is back. Amazon announced Thursday that Canadian sketch comedy show The Kids in the Hall is returning with eight new episodes on Prime Video.
All of the original cast -- actors/comedians Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Bruce McCulloch -- will be returning to reprise many fan favorite characters, as well as introducing new ones. Fingers crossed for more Crushing Your Head Guy, Chicken Lady and Thompson's spot-on impression of Queen Elizabeth.
Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is attached as executive producer. This will make The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original Series.
The Kids in the Hall originally aired on Comedy Central and CBC in Canada from 1989 to 1995. The Kids in the Hall cast also wrote and starred in the 1996 movie Brain Candy, and reunited for the 2010 CBC miniseries Death Comes to Town.
No word yet from Amazon on when the new Kids in the Hall series will debut on the streaming service.
"Well no way out of it now," The Kids in the Hall cast member Dave Foley tweeted on Thursday. "In fact, we are already busy writing our uniquely horrible brand of sketch comedy."
Fans on social media were quick to show their excitement online. "Thirty Helens agree. This is fantastic news," one fan tweeted. Wrote another, "The greatest show has returned!"
Discuss: The Kids in the Hall comedy series gets Amazon revival with original cast
